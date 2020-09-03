SCU Lightning Complex: Nearly 400K acres burned as containment grows

Regional News

DIABLO GRANDE, CA (KRCA) — Fire crews are gaining containment against a massive wildfire that has burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the Central Valley and Bay Area.

The 20 wildfires, the first of which ignited around 4 a.m. Aug. 16, have burned about 391,578 acres with 78% containment as of Thursday, according to Cal Fire. The wildfires, called the SCU Lightning Complex, are located in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced and San Benito counties.

Last week, the fires merged into one major blaze.

The SCU Lightning Complex is now the second largest wildfire incident in California history, burning just slightly more than the LNU Lightning Complex currently burning in five NorCal counties and charring significantly more acreage than the Thomas Fire that consumed 281,893 acres in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in December 2017, according to Cal Fire records.

Three first responders and two civilians were hurt in the fires, Cal Fire said.

EVACUATIONS IN PLACE

About 105 structures have been destroyed and 17 others have been damaged.

On Monday, Cal Fire said that all evacuation orders and warnings for San Joaquin County had been lifted.

BATTLING THE FIRE

More hot and dry conditions are in the forecast.

“High pressure will bring a warming and drying trend that will last through Labor Day Weekend, and an Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Saturday through Monday. Otherwise, a cooling trend is forecast for early next week, with the potential for an uptick in wind speeds,” Cal Fire said in its latest incident report.

Cal Fire SCU Lightning Complex Incident Commander Jeff Ike said last week that crews were not only fighting fires in seven counties but are also handling evacuations and repopulation in seven counties.

“As a firefighter that’s been in the business for 27 years, this is the most complex in my career — and not only my career, the career of many,” Ike said. “I assure you, we stand together and we will get through this. But, I want to be right up front … we are in for the long haul. We’ll stand together, and we will get through this.”

Helicopters and air tankers are making drops in the more active parts of the wildfire.

More than 1,500 fire personnel are fighting the fires with help from helicopters and dozers.

