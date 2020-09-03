Six months since deadly tornado outbreak, midstate communities continue to rebuild

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Six months ago today Middle Tennessee was rocked by devastating and deadly tornadoes.

For many in the midstate community, the reconstruction and recovery still continues.

In North Nashville there are noticeably more empty spaces where houses damaged in the tornado were eventually demolished.

This morning News4’s Tosin Fakile is returning to the same spot we surveyed the morning after the tornadoes. On that morning debris was everywhere, the road was impassable and it was completely dark because no power poles had been left standing.

Six months later, homeowners are rebuilding and some developers are looking to build new homes.

We spoke with Josh Murphy, owner of 615 Holdings, about the work being done to rebuild the community.

“It’s a lot of progress but there is still a lot to be done,” Murphy said. “A lot of roofs that need to be replaced still. People are still out of their homes because of that. So there is still a lot to be done. But its come a long way. I could definitely see Metro stepping up and doing a little bit more.”

Murphy said him and his employees tarped over 60 roofs and demolished about 18 houses in total. Those who live in the community say they didn’t get much help from the city.

“They definitely did a lot in Germantown and East Nashville more so than they ever touched North Nashville,” Murphy said. “It seems this area got shoved under the rug a little bit.”

Six months later there is still work to be done in the area. Some homes still have tarps covering damage. One homeowner says he got no financial help after the storms and had to take out a loan to get his home back.

