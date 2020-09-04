Bentonville’s Museum of Native American History to host Creative Spirit with Eldrena Douma

Regional News

BENTONVILLE, AK (KFSM) — The Museum of Native American History (MONAH) in Bentonville will host Creative Spirit with Eldrena Douma, a live virtual storytelling event via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Storytime at the Museum has been one of the longest programs hosted at MONAH, with a staff member or storyteller reading an indigenous book or tale and leading an activity or craft for children.

MONAH’s mission is to acquire, preserve, and study Native American artifacts and to educate future generations about the lives of the First Americans.

During the Creative Spirit storytelling event, Eldrena Douma will weave a story rooted in the spirit of creativity.

Douma grew up in the pueblo tribes of the Laguna, Tewa and Hopi and is a recipient of the prestigious John Henry Faulk Award.

Her experiences as a teacher and her Native upbringing provided a powerful foundation for her work as a storyteller.

Douma travels the country sharing her captivating stories.

Participants can register for the Creative Spirit with Eldrena Douma event for free by clicking here. A link to the event’s Zoom meeting will be sent to the registered email address.

The program will be recorded and made available to the general public after the event is concluded.

At MONAH, you can travel through time and learn about the incredible history of Native Americans.

In addition to a monthly virtual storytime for kids, complete with an activity or craft, MONAH will begin hosting indigenous storytellers from across the nation to tell traditional tales appropriate for the whole family.

This regular program, under the new title, Hear Our Voices, will feature storytellers from various indigenous nations, bringing in knowledge and wisdom through the telling of traditional oral tales.

Gayle Ross, a world-renowned storyteller from the Cherokee Nation, is chief consultant on the Hear Our Voices storytellers program.

You can learn more about Gayle on MONAH’s website.

