Couple dipped into wedding funds now receives thousands in backdated IU benefits

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Loren Jones and Danielle Taylor got engaged last November and set their wedding date for May. Then COVID-19 hit, they postponed their wedding, and Jones lost her job at a cosmetics company.

“I’ve been doing well with making good with my business,” said Jones. “I do press-on nails and sell them on Etsy, but I’ve been inching by.”

Twenty-six weeks ago, Jones qualified for unemployment benefits. Because of a clerical issue, she never got the money. So the couple used their wedding funds to pay bills.

Better Call Harry stepped in to help find a resolution.

“The funny thing is you helped a company that I work for, some of the employees,” she said.

Last July, Harry helped 36 of Taylor’s co-workers at Park ‘N Fly. The Georgia Department of Labor paid out $450,000 in benefits.

Now it was time for Harry to help Jones. On Thursday morning, the GDOL called her to resolve the issue. She was shocked.

Jones is getting $680 a week times 26 weeks. That’s almost $17,000.

Time to reschedule the wedding.

