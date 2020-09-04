Public darkroom in Lawrence struggles to stay open

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — The past few months have been difficult for artists, especially those who depend on classes and gallery shows for extra income.

On Thursday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers talked to one local man who is trying to keeping an art form alive in a one-of-a-kind studio.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, you might call Jay Keim a thoughtful speaker.

“My challenge with photography is trying to capture a true moment,” he said. “Shooting with film, you’re more invested in your final product.”

Keim runs the Lawrence Community Photo Studio. It’s one of the last public darkrooms around.

“I don’t know of any other place like this,” Keim said. “This is truly a community space.”

It’s a resource for shutterbugs getting back to the basics. Sometimes way back, like with a camera is from the 1880s.

Keim’s studio has been quiet over the last few months. In his downtime, he’s been experimenting with wet plate photography.

“I’m doing my best to keep this place going,” Keim said.

Public art spaces like his were already struggling before the pandemic because of funding cuts Now, over the last few months, Keim’s clients have dropped off.

“It’s not because they don’t want to be here,” he said. “It’s because they’re facing financial challenges, too.”

A handful of photographers are still coming by to visit the darkroom and he’s started a GoFundMe page to keep it going. However, Keim worries he’s only a few weeks away from having to shut down.

“We’re hopeful that there’s enough people out there to keep this going,” he said.

Photography is the art of preserving a moment.

Now, it’s the form that needs preservation.

Keim said, “There’s a whole community out there; the arts and artists that are really hurting right now.”

His story and his art is a snapshot of something bigger in today’s world.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.