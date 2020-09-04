Restaurants getting creative as fall gets closer, outdoor dining adjustments for colder temps

Regional News

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — Many restaurants in our area have been working around the 25% indoor capacity with the addition of outdoor seating, including Smiler’s Grill & Bar in Dickson City. They were given the tables and chairs from a business that closed and it’s helped them significantly.

“We wanted to do that for a long time. It’s the healthy way to do it, keeping everyone separated. It’s Main Street Dickson City so we prettied them up and people really like it. We got a really good response,” said Smiler’s Grill & Bar Owner, Ernie Sebastianelli.

Some businesses have been fortunate enough to have large tents with sides on them and Alexander’s says it’s been a blessing.

“The tents have been absolutely fantastic. We initially started out with two tents and had to get a third as we’ve been so busy. People love being outside,” said Alexander’s Family Restaurant Co-Owner, Karen Wanas.

Fall is just around the corner and it brings cooler temperatures. Now restaurants, like Alexander’s in Mayfield, have to adjust again to accommodate guests with outdoor dining as long as they can.

“We have five heaters and we’re planning on trying to make it through October. In the winter we hope to focus on our to-go business and curbside pickup,” continued Wanas.

“I look forward to a nice September, depending on the weather, a nice October and then we’ll bring everything back in. Hopefully by that time, they allow us to have some more tables and seats,” said Sebastianelli.

Ernie says being at 25 percent is difficult, but he’s thankful to have the support of loyal customers to keep them going.

“I’m hanging in there no matter what. I’ve been here 24 years in October and this is not going to stop me. We’re going to do whatever it takes,” continued Sebastianelli.

Restaurant owners say they hope that the weather stays mild for a little bit longer, especially those who don’t already have a permanent patio area.

