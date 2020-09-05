Meriden man charged with operating a drug factory

Regional News

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) — A Meriden man was arrested for possession of drugs and firearms on Thursday.

Meriden Police arrested Emilio Mercado during a search warrant execution at his home on Colony Street.

The Meriden Police Department Crime Suppression Unit, Patrol Division, the Meriden police Department SWAT Team, and the Wallingford/Cheshire SWAT Team executed the narcotics warrant.

During the execution of the warrant, approximately 7 pounds of marijuana and firearms ammunition was seized from the house.

It was also anticipated that there may have been a gun found at this location.

Mercado was charged with possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.

