Recovered skull identified as partial remains of LA homicide victim

BENTON, LA (KTBS ) — The identity of a skull found earlier this summer in the north end of the parish have been confirmed.

The skull belongs to 48-year-old Garrett Wilson, a Bossier City man whose dismembered and burned remains were found on Feb. 21 on a private hunting lease near the Rocky Mount community in north Bossier Parish.

Crews conducting a routine bridge inspection in June at the base of Highway 160 east of Ivan Lake found Wilson’s skull just underneath the water. Positive identity was determined recently by the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge.

John Hardy, 43, of Bossier City, has been indicted for second-degree murder in connection with Wilson’s death. He’s held on a $1.3 million bond.

Hardy has pleaded not guilty. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 10 for a status conference.

Wilson was reported missing on Jan. 26 after not being seen for three days. A tip led to the discovery of his remains.

Hardy was arrested Feb. 22, two days after he was reported missing by his family.

Wilson and Hardy were business associates. Hardy owned an air conditioning and heating repair business and Wilson did some work for him.

Hardy filed a complaint with Bossier City police on Feb. 5, accusing Wilson of stealing from him. Hardy became suspicious when he started receiving tax forms showing his business had been paid for work he didn’t know about, Hardy’s former attorney told KTBS.

Hardy was once part of the deer lease where most of Wilson’s remains were found.

Sources told KTBS Hardy is captured on a trail camera at the deer lease standing next to a burn pit with clothing belonging to Wilson next to it.

Hardy was driving a 1999 Chevrolet van when he was arrested. Sources tell KTBS Hardy had withdrawn thousands of dollars from bank account and purchased the van from a used car dealer. Seized from inside the van were machetes, knives and other items.

Law enforcement agencies used a license plate reader to track Hardy and that also put him near the deer lease near the Rocky Mount community, according to sources.

