Blood Shortage impacting LA families

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — This week, LifeShare Blood Center issued an emergency appeal, the first in over a year, for blood donors after some surgeries and treatments were postponed because of a critically low blood supply. One local family we spent some time with knows all too well the importance of the ‘gift of life’.

“When I go in I feel kind of sick and then when I get out, after a day or two I feel a little bit better,” said Jude Elmore of Shreveport.

Eight-year old Jude Elmore has experienced 14 blood transfusions in the last 6 months.

“Our son Jude has Leukemia, he was diagnosed in 2019,” said Tracey Elmore, Jude’s mother.

“I just sometimes wish I never had to go through any of this,” said Jude Elmore.

“I currently am working with 5 families that are going through challenges with their treatments. You know, it’s a blessing to work with them, and understand what they’re going through,” said Philip Maxfield of LifeShare Blood Center.

And, because of a variety of factors including Covid-19 and Hurricane Laura…….

“It’s beyond critical. When we say emergency, we take the critical aspect out and say it’s an emergency shortage. And, it is…a lot of hospitals are making difficult decisions,” said Maxfield.

“We have been on a wait before, trying to get what we need. Just waiting was nerve wrecking,” said Tracey Elmore.

“This is what’s ready to go out the door and it might look like quite a bit, but this will be all gone today.

Yesterday there were 2 units of baby blood in this tray, now we got zero,” said Maxfield.

“I’m a retired NICU nurse and I saw firsthand how valuable this is,” said Susan Cash who donated blood.

People like Susan and Merced…

“I’m so glad that I can be a hero and not a zero,” said Merced Mark Chavez who donated blood.

They know how important giving blood is…. and so does the Elmore family.

“Donating blood helps a lot of kids and people in need to get better,” said Jude Elmore.

If you would like to give blood over the Labor Day Weekend. LifeShare is trying to make it as easy and convenient as possible. Maxfield told us they will have their mobile units set up at multiple Walmart’s throughout the area if you’d like to give the gift of life.

