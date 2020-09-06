Fundraiser takes a personal turn for one NC swimmer

Regional News

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — A local swimmer and high school coach is taking on the challenge of “That Dam Swim.”

The event is usually a swim along the length of Fontana Lake to raise money and awareness for cancer survivors. But this year has taken a more personal turn for swimmer Jim Cottam.

He’s raising money specifically for his brother who was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Instead of swimming one day, he’ll be in the water every day during the month of September. He says he plans to start with swimming four miles per day, and eventually increase it to six.

“Have no idea whats going to happen day to day,” Cottam said. “Yesterday afternoon wasn’t very good but this morning felt really really good. So we are going to swim some more.”

Jim says he wants to try to swim most dams in Western North Carolina instead of just one, including Fontana, Summit, and Biltmore Lake.

If you want to donate, visit: thatdamswim.com

