Answering service expanding operations in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT CO., GA (WGCL) — An answering service company recognized in the Inc 500 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, is opening a new office in Gwinnett County, bringing more jobs.

Moneypenny joined Georgia Department of Economic Development and Partnership Gwinnett to announce the opening of its new offices in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

The new space will be located at 2915 Premiere Parkway, in unincorporated Duluth.

Officials announced they are expanding in metro Atlanta due to rapid business growth

VoiceNation and Ninja Number, part of the Moneypenny family, offers call answering services 24 hours a day to companies across the U.S.

“Our outsourced communications business is growing, and we are looking forward to having new offices which can accommodate a growing team to manage our call answering and live chat on behalf of thousands of businesses. We have very ambitious growth plans and will be launching some technology products and services,” said Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to visit: moneypenny.com/us/work-with-us

