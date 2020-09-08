One of the victims of a double shooting was a 50-year-old bystander

Regional News

BELLEVILLE, IL (KMOV) — Two people were shot outside an apartment complex in Belleville Monday and police say one of them was the target while the other was a bystander.

Officers with the Belleville Police Department said their dispatch received a 911 call around 12:40 p.m. with loud background noise but no one said anything. The department received more calls and officer eventually went to the West Phesantwood apartments and saw evidence of a shooting in the parking lot and a forced entry nearby.

A short time after the initial 911 call, a 26-year-old man showed up at Memorial Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police said he was in critical condition and was taken to a St. Louis hospital.

Investigators learned that a 50-year-old man was apparently walking in the area, uninvolved in anything, and was hit by bullets. He is in stable condition.

