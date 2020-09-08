Tennessee launching database to track school COVID-19 cases

Regional News

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — After deciding to share COVID-19 data from schools in our state, the Tennessee Department of Education will launch a database to track the case information.

The department says the final two school districts in the state will start the school year next week, so they’ll be launching a dashboard that will report positive COVID-19 cases on a school and district level.

The decision to share school COVID data followed weeks of pressure from parents and approval from doctors.

The new dashboard will show new positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff, and the department says you’ll have two ways to access the information.

The first is an interactive state map view that will allow you to look at a specific county or region and select their schools to reveal more information.

The other view is a menu view that will let you quickly select a particular district for more information.

To make sure they keep individual information private, the board of education says schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported on the dashboard.

And for schools reporting under five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.

School Districts will be given instructions on how to report information to the department.

The dashboard will live on the Department of Education’s website.

