Time to get creative preparing for the cold snap

DENVER, CO (KDVR) — Ninety-degree temperatures followed by a freezing forecast. The shift in weather is taking many by surprise, especially employees at local hardware stores where winter supplies aren’t yet in stock.

David Michaud of Ace Hardware Alameda Station tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the store has limited cold weather items during the summer season.

“This is a little early for the season so we’re not quite prepared yet but you can get creative with it” he said.

Michaud says the store carries various items that can be used to provide a barrier between frost and ice in gardens, on cars and around entrances to homes.

Tarp and buckets are useful to shield plants and flowers. Michaud warns that it is important to remove the coverings when the temperature warms to allow plants to recover and thrive.

Cold air can enter your home and warm air can seep out through gaps and cracks. Michaud offers a good way to test for leaks.

“If you go outside and you let the light shine through your doors and are looking inside as if you’re about to enter into the house, if you see any light coming through the frame then you know you have an air gap” he said.

Weatherstripping can remedy the problem but it isn’t available, masking tape or towels can do the job.

Michaud tells the Problem Solvers it is important to do a safety check before turning on a furnace. Replacing the filter and installing carbon monoxide detectors are important safety practices.

“Make sure you have a CO detector that’s up and active, make sure that if there’s any gas coming into the house from the furnace it’s going to be detected” he said.

Don’t have heated or covered parking?

Protect your car by using a makeshift barrier. Moving blankets, tarp and towels are effective.

“A towel over the windshield is definitely a great idea, it’ll keep the frost off and that way you can just shake the towel out and your windshield will be up and ready to go you don’t have to scrape it off” Michaud said.

If you decide to use a space heater be sure to follow safety guidelines. Never leave the unit unattended or place extension cords under rugs, clutter or in between mattresses.

