Woman who survived Spanish flu, COVID-19 celebrates 108th birthday

MIDDLETOWN, NJ (WCBS) — brave New Jersey woman has overcome more than most people can even imagine.

Anna Del Priore just celebrated her 108th birthday in Middletown.

She not only beat the coronavirus, but she also survived the Spanish Flu more than a century ago.

To mark the milestone, a huge Gatsby-themed celebration was held that included her family, friends and even the town’s mayor and police chief.

“My grandmother doesn’t let anything affect her. She’s not tense, she’s not everything, she just goes with the flow. Who even knows if she knew that COVID hit her?” said Todd Lalima, Del Priore’s grandson.

“It’s a tribute to her resiliency and her remarkable life she’s led in these challenging times,” Middletown Township Police Chief Craig Weber said.

In August, Del Priore told CBS2 she credits some of her longevity to a lifelong Mediterranean diet.

And her fighting spirit runs in her blood. Her 105-year-old sister survived both pandemics as well.

