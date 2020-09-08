Youth, hunters with disabilities can deer hunt this weekend

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Flint, MI (WNEM) — Michigan’s Liberty Hunt is back statewide this weekend.

Liberty Hunt is a firearm deer hunt on private or public lands for youth and hunters with disabilities.

Those who are 16-year or younger and eligible hunters can join the hunt on Saturday, Sept. 12, or Sunday, Sept. 13.

Some locations offer track chairs, elevated hunting blinds, or hunting blinds equipped with adaptive gear.

Valid licenses for this hunt include a deer, deer combo, or antlerless deer license, or a deer management assistance permit. Antler point restrictions do not apply.

This hunt’s bag limit is one deer.

For those participating in the Liberty Hunt:

Hunters with disabilities may bait now through Sept. 13

In areas of the Upper Peninsula where baiting is legal, youth hunters also may bait now through Sept. 13

In the remainder of the state, youth hunters may not use bait

This year, the weekend is open to hunters who are deaf or hard of hearing, which is a qualification that was added at the request of the DNR Accessibility Advisory Council.

“People with disabilities can experience difficulties with mobility, climbing into a tree stand, sighting in-game, hearing game approaching or holding a firearm,” said Hannah Schauer, DNR Wildlife Division education and communications coordinator. “The Liberty Hunt provides opportunities for veterans and others to get outdoors and try a new sport or continue to enjoy one they love.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.