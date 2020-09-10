Family struggles to get refund for canceled concert amid pandemic

Regional News

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — The pandemic caused concerts across the country to be postponed.

While refunds have been available for many fans’ others are still trying to get their money back.

Singer Billie Eilish has been an idol for high school sophomore Airiona Brake.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to see her in person,” said Brake.

Mom Annette gave her that chance last fall buying two seats close to the stage at CHI Center for a spring concert.

The tickets totaled $817.

The tickets never emailed-yet confirmed through Vivid Seats. But the concert has been postponed twice so Annette is seeking a refund.

Annette said, “Paperwork lots of text messages, and there’s no verbal response.”

Vivid Seats is a middleman for someone else who bought the tickets and in a text, the broker states “sellers do not offer cancellations or refunds which is why we are not able to extend this option to our customers.”

But Airiona says they should.

Airiona said, “I feel we’ve been waiting long enough; it’s going to be a year next month. And it just makes you wonder, have they used it for something else?” In March COVID related email to customers, Vivid promised a refund for canceled events but the Omaha concert for Billie Eilish has been postponed with no firm date set in 2021.

“I don’t know if my daughter is even going to be available in 2021 to go to a concert,” said Annette.

The Brakes say their calls and emails give Vivid Seats a clear image of their demand for a refund not uncertain wait on concert tickets.

So far Vivid Seats has not returned email messages for comment on refunds from 6 News.

The Omaha customer’s complaint will be investigated by the Better Business Bureau in Chicago, where the company is based.

