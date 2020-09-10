Fans heading to Arrowhead for Chiefs opener will see pandemic changes

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Chiefs Kingdom is excited to head to Arrowhead to see KC start the defense of its Super Bowl crown, but the reduced number of fans lucky enough to see the game in person will notice a number of changes to the game day stadium experience.

It’s going to be a very different gameday both outside and inside the stadium. The Chiefs are one of six NFL teams allowing fans inside the stadium for the first game. Arrowhead will have less than a quarter of capacity Thursday.

The stadium team says they’re following the guidelines of the Kansas City Health Department and University of Kansas Medical System.

Before fans even get to Arrowhead, they need to check where their seats are because that determines what gate they have to drive in and where they walk into the stadium.

The Chiefs are trying to minimize contact between fans as much as possible, and that includes during tailgating. Cones placed in the Arrowhead parking lot show people have to stay at least one space away.

Fans can only tailgate with people they bought tickets with, and they are encouraged to wear a mask in the parking lot and have to wear one while inside the stadium. Fan conduct staffers will deal with anyone who doesn’t wear one properly.

Getting into the stadium has a new process, too. The Chiefs will only take mobile tickets and parking passes, so physical tags aren’t needed.

Fans cannot bring bags inside, even clear ones. Instead, they have to wear a poncho or hold onto it.

Concession stands and shops are still open, but they’ll take cashless payments. Most of the food will be prepacked so that fans can pick it up with a grab-and-go or self-checkout.

There are also markers on the ground anywhere lines typically form to remind people to stand 6 feet apart.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.