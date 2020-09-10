Governor to call on legislature to provide additional support to small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Regional News

Pennsylvania, USA (WPMT) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to call on the legislature to take action to further support for small businesses.

The Governor’s office said the COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant Program has successfully provided funding to many small businesses across the commonwealth to date, but additional support is needed to help businesses recover and strengthen Pennsylvania’s economy.

The Governor is expected to outline his proposal to the General Assembly during a press conference Thursday afternoon in York.

Many businesses in Pennsylvania have been calling on the local, state, and federal government to provide more assistance to owners.

Governor Wolf announced the 25% indoor capacity on restaurants would be increased later this month to 50% as winter months near and outdoor seating may become limited at restaurants.

Meantime, five million businesses have relied on the the federal Paycheck Protect Program (PPP) which closed August 8.

The federal paycheck protection program was designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep workers on the payroll with a promise to forgive loans as long as owners followed specific guidelines.

