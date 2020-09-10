Police department giving out free Slurpees to good kids

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — The Saginaw Police Dept. is working with 7-Eleven to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through the Operation Chill community service program.

“The coupons are great for officers who are on patrol in the community,” said Chief Bob Ruth. “It’s an icebreaker, a way to encourage dialogue in a non-threatening, non-law enforcement situation.”

The coupons will be given out to kids who show kindness to others and their community.

The department says a Slurpee coupon may be handed out for helping another person, deterring crime or participating in a community or police sponsored event.

Twenty one million Operation Chill coupons have been distributed to hundreds of law enforcement agencies across the country.

“ With a simple Slurpee coupon, the operation chill program lets local officers connect with kids and recognize their good behavior, which is essential to creating long-term positive relationships,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto, “Since 1995, 7-Eleven distributed millions of Slurpee drink coupons to kids across the country. The program’s success over 25 years is a powerful testament to the importance of making these community connections- both 7-Eleven and public safety officers.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.