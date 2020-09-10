State reflects on 9/11 terrorist attacks with memorials

Regional News

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) — Memories of the men and women who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks can be honored in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont directed flags to half-staff on Friday in honor of the nearly 3,000 men, women and children who died.

Lamont also announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be lit up with red, white and blue lights starting at dusk on Thursday and Friday.

“Tragedy not only impacted our nation on that day 19 years ago, but it affected so many families who live here in Connecticut and had loved ones taken from them all too tragically,” Lamont said. “We will forever remember each of those whose lives were taken all too soon, and honor the heroism of the first responders who courageously put their own lives on the line to protect complete strangers. We also pay tribute to the brave men and women of the U.S. military who serve our nation and protect our freedoms. Let’s use this anniversary as a reminder that we are stronger as a nation when we unite together and remain committed to improving our world for the better.”

A large steel beam from the North Tower of the World Trade Center is the centerpiece of a Sept. 11 memorial outside the South Fire District in Middletown.

Local firefighters spent years raising money and volunteering their time to build the memorial before it was finally completed in 2013.

Chief Michael Howley of the South Fire District said he is still overwhelmed with emotion when he sees people standing around the steel beam remembering all the lives that were lost.

“To go over and touch that piece of steel, it gives you shivers,” Howley said. “It really is deep and in what it means.”

Howley hopes people who visit the memorial will also think about the men and women who are still struggling with health challenges because of the sacrifices they made on that day.

He encouraged everyone to stop by and lay their respects outside the fire house on Randolph Road. They can go any time. The memorial is lit up at night.

