Woman charged after 10-year-old hit by car in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been arrested after a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car and seriously injured on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from High Point police.

Kiara Lashae Dockery, 30, of High Point, is charged with felony hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run was reported around 11 a.m. on Willard Avenue.

The child was returning home after picking up his lunch from a Guilford County school bus.

The suspect vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan, with the passenger side mirror dangling from the car.

Another school bus was in the area providing Wi-Fi and captured a photo of a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

A CrimeStoppers tip was received that led investigators to an address in Greensboro where the vehicle, a white 2010 Nissan Sentra, was located.

Dockery was arrested after she turned herself in to High Point police. She was given a $50,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.

The child was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

