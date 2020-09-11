Middle Tennessee remembers 9/11

Regional News

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) — Today marks the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and people across the midstate are remembering the men and women who lost their lives.

In Williamson County, Page High School is holding just one of the many events scheduled for today around our community.

This morning, student athletes and coaches will run laps around the school’s football field to equal the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Page High, like many across the country today, is honoring the sacrifice of the over 400 first responders who lost their lives that day 19 years ago.

This is the third year Page High School is holding this event and 50 people are expected to participate this morning.

Participants will arrive around 5:30 a.m. and start running their laps at 6 a.m..

