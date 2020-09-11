Teachers and tutors in demand as student struggle with virtual learning

Regional News

CLARKS SUMMIT, PA (WNEP) — With more students learning from home, some parents are turning to private teachers and tutors to help out in their homes.

“I think parents really want their children with an educator in person, face-to-face, whether it be in a school setting, in a tutor setting, in an educational pod setting,” said Tia Molnar of Clarks Summit.

Molnar is a former teacher who is helping students learn virtually from home this year. With demands like work, multiple kids, and child care concerns, she has gotten a lot of calls from parents.

“I’ve got a lot of parents with special-needs kids reaching out to me because those kids are falling through the cracks. Virtually they are struggling, their schedules are off and they really thrive on schedules and in-person learning.”

Molnar said some students thrive with virtual learning, but they need to be really self-motivated.

She said with classes underway, parents should just be paying close attention to whether they need to change things up and get help.

“It may not be working for their child, you know, I think that going forward from the spring to now there is going to be much more accountability for students, and teachers, and parents to make sure kids are handing in assignments, checking in their classrooms, attendance is going to be taken and I think they’re going to be overwhelmed with that.”

Molnar added she seems to be the most in-demand for elementary age kids who can be more easily distracted at home.

