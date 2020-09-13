Activists, Blake family demand Kenosha officer be charged during Milwaukee protest

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT ) — Kenosha activists are taking their movement for justice to Milwaukee. Hundreds of protesters braved the rain on Saturday, Sept. 12 in effort to show solidarity for Jacob Blake.

Saturday marked 20 days since Blake was shot, meaning investigators have just 10 days left to collect evidence before turning their reports over to Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

Activists from Kenosha and Milwaukee marched from King Park down Vliet Street toward downtown Milwaukee demanding justice for Blake

“We feel like it’s important for us to make this statement today because it’s important to bring not just people from Kenosha and Milwaukee together but bring Black people from all over the world and this country together,” said Djuan Wash with Black Lives Activists of Kenosha

The group Black Lives Activists of Kenosha was formed in response to the shooting of Blake nearly three weeks ago.

“This has happened over and over and over again in our country, and frankly, the people of Kenosha and across the country are tired of it,” Wash said.

Activists and Blake’s family are calling for Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey to be charged after officials with the state’s Department of Justice said he shot Blake seven times.

“We want justice. We want indictment. And we want a conviction now not just for little Jake, for all the little Jakes around this country and around this world,” said Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, the head of DOJ, and Graveley have urged members of the public to stay patient as they investigate the shooting. All the officers are on administrative leave.

Justin Blake also provided an update on his nephew’s condition.

“He’s still alive, so we’re grateful. He’s recovering slowly but surely. He’s still paralyzed, and that’s damaging to him but he’s getting over it… He’s setting realistic goals, and we’re trying to get him back healthy and on his feet,” Justin Blake said.

Protesters are also calling for the Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis to be fired. However, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has said he will not ask the chief to step down.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.