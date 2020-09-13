Man charged with first-degree murder, felony assault by strangulation in connection with his aunt’s death in Madison, NC

Regional News

MADISON, NC (WGHP ) — A man was charged with first-degree murder Saturday, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sherrif’s Office.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Rockingham County 9-1-1 Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a person at 151 Pleasantville Church Road in Madison. The caller went on to tell dispatchers that he had received information that a family member had been injured at that location.

Deputies were dispatched to 151 Pleasantville Church where they found Teresa Wright, 57, a resident at that address, seriously assaulted with an edged weapon. She was taken to a local hospital and later died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Shortly after the assault, the Rockingham County 9-1-1 Center received a phone call from Casey Tyrone Scales, the victim’s nephew, advising that he wanted to turn himself in to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for the assault that occurred at 151 Pleasantville Church Road.

The 911 Center dispatcher instructed Scales to come to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, exit his vehicle and keep his hand in plain view so the Deputies there could see that he had no weapons. Scales complied with the dispatcher’s instructions and Deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office were able to take him into custody without incident.

Scales, 42, also of 151 Pleasantville Church Road was charged first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony assault by strangulation.

Scales was placed in the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office under no bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.

