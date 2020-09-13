Music City Kids Club providing easily accessible childcare during pandemic

Regional News

SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV ) — Finding childcare during the pandemic isn’t easy for parents, especially having to deal with school schedules and working from home.

However, one childcare spot is designed to help with any kind of need for parents.

Music City Kids Club in Sumner County has one of the coolest ideas with on-demand childcare. There is no reservation needed unless your child is under the age of 2.

Music City Kids Club also has zero COVID-19 cases. Right now, they’re just in Sumner County, with the hope of moving to Davidson County in the near future.

