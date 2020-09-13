Waipahu Boy, Janet Jackson’s Personal Make Up Artist, Launches Masterclass

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV ) — A local boy who says he was once bullied for being too feminine, has channeled his artistic passion into a flourishing career. Preston Meneses is Janet Jackson’s personal make up artist, and now you too can learn from the Hawaii-born make up legend.

Preston has worked with Rihanna, Kelis, Halle Berry, Erica Jayne, Brooklyn Decker, Carmen Electra, Courtney Love, and Kim Kardashian, to name a few. His talents have graced the pages of countless magazines, including Vogue, Harpers Bazar, Essence, InStyle Magazine, FHM, Maxim, and numerous billboards in New York City’s Time Square. Born and raised in Waipahu, his self-taught make up skills were first practiced on his friend’s for prom.

After an unsuccessful audition for Janet Jackson as a dancer, a chance meeting years later with Jackson’s choreographer Hawaii-boy Gil Duldulao would eventually lead to a 15-year collaboration with the international superstar.

“I grew up feeling awkward, feeling different, feeling a little alone at times. I wanted to be a make up artist in Hollywood my whole life. It’s starting to hit me now that I’m having a master class. I just feel so blessed and humbled to have this and to have all the support behind me especially from Janet and Hawaii,” said Meneses.

Jackson fully supports Meneses with his new project. She said, “Preston has been my personal make up artist and over the years we have created some iconic looks together and now he’s offering his first master class. He has such great energy and is such a good spirit. I know you will enjoy this class”

Meneses shared that Jackson is like family to him, “Anytime I need advice or I’m going through a rough time I give her a call and you know she does the same for me. It’s ‘ohana, she’s my sister… sistah!”

The 3 hour masterclass is virtual and will take place on Sunday, September 27th at noon Hawaii time.

To sign up visit this website:

bit.ly/prestonmasterclass

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.