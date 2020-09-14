8 arrested after protesters damage police station in wake of officer-involved shooting

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER, PA (WPMT) — The City of Lancaster has been in turmoil since the shooting death of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz on Sunday.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office said police responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Sunday, September 13.

Officers found 27-year-old Munoz, who officials said had a knife on scene.

A Lancaster city police officer shot Munoz, according to officials.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released further details based on a preliminary investigation, which included a review of body camera footage.

According to the D.A.’s office, the footage shows that when the officer got in front of a home near the scene, Munoz immediately emerged from inside and ran toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner.

The officer then fired. The gunfire did not strike anyone else.

Officials said Munoz died at the scene.

After the incident, police say that over 100 protesters gathered on the access ramp on the west side of the station.

Authorities say that they used a public address system to provide several warnings to the group that if they did not move from the ramp, that chemicals would be deployed.

Police say the crowd failed to move, and “chemical agents” were used to disperse the crowd.

In response, members of the crowd damaged a county vehicle parked in front of the police station, while bricks were thrown through the station and post office’s windows.

Police say that eight people have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Authorities say four of those eight people are not from Lancaster County and two of the suspects were armed with handguns during the protests.

As a result, the following eight people are facing arson, institutional vandalism, riot, and failure to disperse, among other related charges:

Barry Jones, 30, of York

Frank Gaston, 43, of Ephrata

Yoshua Montague, 23, of York

Matthew Modderman, 31, of Lancaster

Talia Gessner, 18, of York

As of early Monday morning, there are multiple reports of looting at stores in Lancaster.

Kathryn Patterson, 20, of Mercersburg,

Taylor Enterline, 20, of Manheim

Jamal Shariff Newman, 24, of Lancaster

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.