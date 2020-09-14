Boy sends out car design concepts, receives response from Ford

Regional News

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — An 11-year-old car enthusiast came up with a design concept and sent it out to his favorite brands. To his surprise, Ford Motor Company actually wrote him back and gave him a die-cast model car.

“I’m just treasuring it for my entire life because it’s just special that I have a gift from ‘thee’ Ford Motor Company–one of the most famous companies in American history,” said Teddy Quillard.

Teddy, who is in the 6th grade, has always had an obsession with cars. He says he also has “buckets” of Hot Wheels. Now that he’s getting older, he wants to know all of the ins and outs of what makes a car move.

“I’ve convinced my mom into studying her car and my aunt’s cars oil–in comparing them, see how they run, how the powers done,” Teddy said. “My aunt has a Chevy Impala. My mom has a Volkswagen Atlas. Both run on a V6 [engine]. I’m just curious as to how they’re different since they run on the exact same engine.”

Over the summer, Teddy stayed up late one night drawing design concepts in his sketchbook for a revolutionary car.

“The body of the Ford Taurus, and I wanted to turn it into a luxury sedan,” Teddy explained. “A luxury design that could beat the Mercedes Benz, a class BMW S5, those are luxury cars.”

Teddy sent his design concept to several different brands, but only Ford responded.

“I took out the letter. It said I couldn’t help them yet, but I didn’t care. I was just happy I got a response, and Ford loves it when young people look into their future,” Teddy said. “So, apparently, I have 6 years of waiting until I can actually help them, but that gives me enough time to study the oil, see how it works, how the AC works.”

Teddy said he expects to start working for one of his favorite brands once he turns 18. Until then, he’ll keep perfecting his luxury car design.

