‘Just crazy!’: Bear nudges man awake

GREENFIELD, MA (WBZ) — A Greenfield man taking a nap by his pool received quite the surprise when he was nudged awake by a bear. The surprising exchange was captured on the family’s security camera.

Matt Bete was sleeping in a chair by the pool Saturday when a bear wandered through the gate, which had been left open.

The bear gently nudged Bete’s foot with its paw, then ran off as the homeowner sat up.

“Matt just stayed calm and knew he had a chair and stool there to protect him if he needed it,” Bete’s wife, Dawn told WBZ-TV. “Just crazy!”

