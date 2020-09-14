Lawsuit filed against Clark County Public Works in death of Las Vegas teen

Regional News

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The family of a Las Vegas teen who was killed after he was hit by a car in April has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clark County Public Works.

Akadian Frankopoulos, 14, was hit and killed in a crosswalk at Tropicana Avenue and Morris Street on April 27 while walking home from playing basketball at a nearby school, attorneys for the family said in a news release.

Frankopoulos allegedly activated the crosswalk lights at Morris Street before entering the roadway, the family says. However, according to the release, those lights, which are supervised by Clark County Public Works Department, were malfunctioning at that time, resulting in the hit-and-run crash that killed the teen, attorneys said.

Battle Born Injury Lawyers says it has filed a complaint on behalf of Frankopoulos’ family against the at-fault driver as well as Clark County’s Public Works Department. The complaint alleges that the County failed to “inspect, maintain and make necessary repair to the traffic control device for which they had apparent knowledge of its inoperability.”

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Crystal Helm was released on $5,000 bail with the condition to not drive.

