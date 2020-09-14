Officials to unveil design plans for future park and new home of Confederate statue

Regional News

BENTONVILLE, AR (KFSM) — The Arkansas Division United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) and the Benton County Historical Society will hold a press conference next week to unveil plans for the future James H. Berry Park which will be the new home of the recently moved Confederate statue.

It will take place Tuesday (Sept. 15) at 1 p.m. at the future site of the park at SW 5th Street and SW F Street in Bentonville, adjacent to the Bentonville Cemetery.

The one-acre park will be privately owned, but open to the public.

Following an agreement between the UDC and the Benton County Historical Society, the monument honoring former Governor and Confederate soldier, James Berry, was removed from Bentonville Square on Sept. 2.

The statue will be refurbished and then be relocated to the new park, which will also feature a memorial wall naming the Confederate and Union soldiers from Benton County who died in the Civil War.

Construction of the park is expected to begin before the end of the year.

