Rangers identify human remains found in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — Authorities have identified the remains of a man found at a campsite in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Park rangers say hikers found the body of 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois, on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from GSMNP, backpackers found an unoccupied tent at campsite 82 on Sept. 11. Nearby, the hikers discovered what appeared to be human remains across the creek with a bear scavenging the area.

Emergency communication staff received the initial report from the hikers after 7 p.m. The national park reports law enforcement and wildlife officials were immediately dispatched to the scene. The body was idWhen GSMNP staff arrived at the campsite shortly after midnight, rangers witnessed the bear “actively scavenging on the remains” and euthanized the animal.

The cause of death is unknown and remains under investigation.entified as an out-of-state, adult male by staff.

