100-year-old bus monitor retires over COVID concerns

OCEANSIDE, NY (WCBS) — Through her 99th year, an Oceanside great-grandmother would rise at 5 a.m. to work as a monitor on the school bus.

With her birthday in August, turning 100, her doctor got worried.

“I just love working with children,” Yolanda Imbriano said.

She’s a 100-year-old marvel, working full time as a school bus matron in Oceanside until her doctor suggested she retire this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel wonderful, but I’m a little bored,” she told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

It’s her positive thinking and generous attitude that’s had her the hit of the school district for generations.

“I went to the beauty parlor, and I’d come in the next day. The kids were ‘Mrs. Imbriano, you look so pretty, did you get a haircut?’ They were the sweetest kids,” she said.

The centenarian began working for the district in 1965 for one hour a day.

“I started out as a lunch monitor and I was making $1.25,” she said.

Soon she moved to the bus route. Before his death, her husband Anthony was always proud and supportive.

“And I had a man, a husband who was made in heaven,” she said.

Yolanda’s happy and spiritual outlook kept her active.

“I used to go to a gym and dancing school, used to run track, play baseball, roller skate,” she said.

Treating others with respect is her mantra.

“You’ve got to be kind to people. I love people, love to be with them. I love life,” she said.

Her superintendent and transit boss say they cherished Yolanda’s vibrant and energetic work and say she is dearly missed by all.

Yolanda’s secret formula?

“Red wine, olive oil and never smoke,” she said.

Yolanda tells the world she is blessed.

