Cardi B files for divorce from Migos rapper Offset

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Ga (WGCL) — Reality TV sensation turned chart-topping rapper Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper Offset.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper filed a divorce petition in a Fulton County court Tuesday. The couple wed in a private Atlanta ceremony September 20, 20018.

Aside from a multi-million dollar mansion near Chastain Park, Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, also share two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

A divorce hearing is set for November 4.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.