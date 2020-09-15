Cities and towns start sending out absentee ballot applications

Regional News

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Election Day is seven weeks away, and this year it’ll be like no other.

For the first time, people can vote by absentee ballot if they don’t want to vote in person because of COVID-19.

A majority of voters may decide to use absentee ballots rather than go to the polls. However, all polling places will be open.

There has been a lot of talk about absentee ballots, and if privacy is protected.

Town clerks are also very busy right now, as they’ll have a big job handling what’s expected to be an overwhelming number of absentee ballots.

Connecticut’s Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said the primary election saw 68% voting via absentee ballot, when normally it’s only 5%.

Town clerks are sending out ballot applications now, but it will be a while before voters actually get a ballot. That’s because there are 500 different ballots.

“That’s one of the reasons why we have to wait to mail our ballot because they’re not ready until then,” said Merrill. “There are all these different offices and other questions on the ballot, so they all have to be tailor made to your district.”

Each town has its own races and referendum or ballot questions.

As for mailing a ballot, voters can use the post office or drop it off at a ballot box outside your local city or town hall.

“Ballot goes into inner envelope that’s sealed. None of your information is on it. Then it goes in an outer envelope that’s sealed,” Merrill said.

Voters can also track their ballot online.

Towns have been given money to hire extra people to process absentee ballots, and to make polling places safer.

“There will be masks, people will be 6 feet apart like supermarkets, and only a certain number of people will be allowed in polling places,” Merrill said.

While the deadline for absentee ballots to be received is Election Day, it’s better to try to do it sooner than later.

Depending on how many ballots there are, the results of the election could be delayed.

