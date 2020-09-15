Former Omaha TV meteorologist who threatened county health director found guilty

Regional News

OMAHA, Neb. (Omaha World Herald) — A former Omaha TV meteorologist who threatened to “lynch” and slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour has taken a plea deal.

Ronald G. Penzkowski, who went by the name Ron Gerard, pleaded no contest on Friday to two counts of third-degree assault and was found guilty by a judge. Monday, he pleaded no contest to stalking and was found guilty.

Third-degree assault and stalking are misdemeanors. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail.

Penzkowski, 57, initially had been charged with terroristic threats, a felony.

He will be sentenced next month and in November.

Penzkowski was arrested March 31 after Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators connected him to 15 to 30 “threatening and disturbing” emails that Pour had received in the previous week and a half.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson had said the emails referred to Pour’s public health measures and recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus outbreak. Investigators traced the emails, which were sent to Pour’s work account, to Penzkowski. They seized his cellphone, which they suspected was used to send the messages.

The emails referenced a 1919 lynching in Omaha and said Pour would be next.

“Back off on this ridiculous order to shut down the city. Stop the (expletive) health reports that would make you think that people will be dropping dead on every street corner,” the email said. “The economic chaos you’re creating isn’t justified.”

Steve Lefler, Penzkowski’s attorney, said Monday that his client has received appropriate counseling and the public shouldn’t worry about this happening again.

“This unusual event — the pandemic — impacted him in such a way that he said some things that he obviously now regrets,” Lefler said. “He knows Dr. Pour and feels terrible that she suffered the brunt of his frustration.”

Phil Rooney, a spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said Pour would have no comment.

Chief Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Tom Wheeler had said that Pour and other public servants must be able to do their jobs and make difficult decisions without fear of intimidation or physical harm.

“They make those decisions with one common goal, and that’s to protect the public,” Wheeler said at a press conference in April.

Penzkowski served as spokesman and director of communications for Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle. He was a field operations director during Suttle’s election campaign and was named communications director when Suttle took office in June 2009.

