Georgia Tech creates new school focused on cybersecurity and privacy

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Georgia Institute of Technology has created a new school focused on cybersecurity and privacy. It is the first of its kind among top research universities and will build on the school’s considerable investments in cybersecurity and privacy education and research.

Tech already has three cybersecurity degree programs and is named number one in undergraduate cybersecurity education by U.S. News and World Report. The school plans to weave the cybersecurity degree programs together with other interdisciplinary programs.

“The new School of Cybersecurity is a reflection of Georgia Tech’s strengths and commitment to serving the needs of our society and our state,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said.

There are more than 500 cybersecurity researchers spread across Georgia Tech who bring in more than $180 million in research awards annually. Georgia Tech’s faculty are ranked number two in the world in publications in top security conferences.

“Georgia Tech’s new School of Cybersecurity and Privacy will focus on applied research collaborations with the fast-growing cybersecurity industry in Georgia and meeting a critical workforce need,” Cabrera said. “It will bring together Georgia Tech’s expertise across disciplines to advance technology and find new solutions to protect our personal privacy and support our national security.”

