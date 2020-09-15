New effort underway to add MLK Boulevard

Regional News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A major roadway in Kansas City could be renamed for Martin Luther King Jr., the second attempt by the city to honor the civil rights icon.

MLK Boulevard signs were up on the Paseo for a few weeks before the street name was changed back. Those signs are now in storage but ready to be used again if the Kansas City Parks Board of Commissioners decides to rename another street Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The board will discuss a recommendation this week that would change the name of parts of Volker Boulevard, Swope Parkway and Blue Parkway to honor the civil rights leader.

The trio of small streets runs from Brookside Boulevard to 55th Street. Each individual street is small, but together, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference believes it is enough mileage to honor King.

The group also says it’s a perfect fit because it runs through predominately white and black communities.

Pastor Tex Sample says he understands why the last renaming effort failed but hopes this one will be different.

“I’m expecting those people who opposed the renaming of Paseo to MLK Boulevard, I’m expecting them to take leadership to get this name changed that’s before us now,” he told KCTV5 News.

If the board moves forward on the recommendation, it will become a resolution. The public would have 30 days to share comments and concerns before the board would bring it to a vote.

The hearing sessions are Tuesday at 2 p.m. And Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

