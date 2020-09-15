Plymouth Rock vandalized for second time this month

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH. MA (WBZ) — Plymouth Rock has been vandalized again, according to police. They told WBZ-TV Tuesday they’re “investigating someone squirting a paste like material on the Rock.”

The tourist attraction has been a target lately. This is the second time this month and the third time in eight months it has been cleaned up after an incident.

On September 4, someone poured white paint all over it.

The rock was spray-painted red back in February and police later charged a 17-year-old.

Police said there are security cameras in the area.

Plymouth Rock marks the 1620 voyage of the Mayflower to North America and is known symbolically as the “Landing Place of the Pilgrims.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.