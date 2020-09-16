Four arrested after viral video of a child smoking marijuana

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

PIKE COUNTY, MS (WAPT) — Four people behind bars after a viral video of a child smoking marijuana.

Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics began an investigation after receiving the social media post.

The investigation revealed that Anna Waldron, William Albright, and Kalie Green allowed a three (3) year old child to smoke marijuana on more than one occasion.

Anna Waldron, the mother of the child, was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.

William Albright was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child, Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, and possession of a game animal in captivity.

Kalie Green was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of a Child.

Samantha Dykes (not pictured) was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Child Protective Services was notified and took custody of the child.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.