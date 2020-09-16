Furniture store owner testifies shutdown order cost him 50% of his revenue

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

BUTLER, Penn. (KDKA) — A plaintiff in the coronavirus shutdown case testified that the shutdown orders cost him 50% of his revenue.

Lee McDonald, the owner of R.W. McDonald & Sons in Butler said the shutdown orders hurt the furniture started by his father 75 years ago.

McDonald said the store applied for two waivers to open but was denied and the thought of Governor Wolf fighting the ruling by a federal judge calling the shutdown unconstitutional makes him upset.

“It’s perfectly clear what was in that judgment, so for him to retract back to that, to me personally, is very sad,” McDonald said.

Other plaintiffs and business owners are considering reopening their stores but some fear retaliation from the state.

They’re worried that the state could take their licenses if they do not follow current restrictions.

The governor’s office wouldn’t say if licenses would be suspended just that the ruling does not affect current enforcement policies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.