Teen accused of stealing, crashing ambulance at hospital

WINDHAM, Conn. (WFSB) — A teen accused of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Windham didn’t get very far, according to police.

Jose Trujillo, 18, was at Windham Hospital on Tuesday when he stole and crashed the ambulance on hospital grounds.

Police said they responded around 8:45 p.m.

Trujillo fled on foot, but hospital employees were able to point officers in the right direction.

The suspect was found on Valley Street, roughly two blocks away from the hospital.

Police said Trujillo fought with them before being taken into custody.

One officer suffered minor injuries.

Trujillo was at the hospital to receive treatment following an earlier crash. No charges were filed in that case and it remains under investigation.

For stealing the ambulance, however, he was charged with first-degree larceny, interfering with police, first-degree assault on police and breach of peace.

He was held on a $100,000 bond.

The ambulance, which belonged to the Willimantic Fire Department, was damaged and taken out of service.

