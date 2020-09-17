Dog provides comfort at wildfire command post

Regional News

Click here for updates on this story

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) — A furry face is bringing some joy to the incident command post for the Beachie Creek Fire, where fire response officials are working hard.

Probie, a 13-month old Golden retriever, is a comfort dog who volunteers for Sublimity Fire.

Amber Cross, who works for the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office, is Probie’s owner.

The pair have been lifting spirits wherever they go – from local fire departments to evacuation shelters – since the Oregon wildfires started burning last week.

“It has been very, very busy. We were up first thing in the morning, saying good morning to the crews, brightening up their day, seeing how they’re doing. It’s been impactful,” Cross told FOX 12.

Cross said their next stop Thursday was a 911 dispatch center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.