Kaua’i teacher raises funds for school’s stolen farm equipment

HI (KITV) — For years one Kaua’i High School teacher has been committed to growing her agriculture program through the campus farm.

However, a theft over the summer put the brakes on maintenance and production and that teacher is now looking for help.

Ever since Caitlyn Madrid took the reigns of Kaua’i High Schools Natural Resources program she’s been determined to cultivate it.

Pre-pandemic he and more than one hundred students have dedicated much of their time to sustainability as stewards of the schools campus farm.

“It’s about two acres at the end of our campus, on the backside of our campus up against Nawiliwili Road,” Madrid said.

In the past daily maintenance kept the farm functioning, providing produce.

“We maintain our banana patch, we grow fresh fruits and vegetables,” Madrid said.

A fruitful farm that at one point even kept livestock, raised by students, that would support school fundraisers.

“That’s one of the things the students really really enjoy is the animal husbandry portion of that. So it’s been a really good experience for them,” Madrid said.

According to Madrid, summer is when things went downhill.

Thieves stole majority of the programs farming equipment.

No tools, and no money to replace them Madrid says her departments budget has been slashed.

“We went from $57K in federal funds last year to around $25K this year. And that’s between 10 CTE teachers we split that money,” Madrid said.

So she’s turning to the community for help.

Madrid started a crowd funding campaign hoping Kaua’i residents will step in for her students.

From a monetary donation to even used appliances, Madrid says every bit helps the program, and those who are part of it.

“We really wanna produce students out of our school that can be contributing members of our community,” Madrid said.

Because she believes sowing seeds of sustainable learning will reap benefits everyone can enjoy.

