Man asks to see diamond rings, grabs them, runs off

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — Overland Park police are looking for a man who asked to see some diamond rings at a jeweler, then pocketed the rings and took off.

Police said the man walked into the Karats Jewelers around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 7. While an employee was showing the man several diamond rings, the man forcibly took them and left the store. He got into a maroon Mitsubishi Mirage and drove off, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

The man was wearing a multi-colored Nike hat, a blue Nike shirt and designer blue jeans. A second man who was in the getaway car was wearing a black hat, a red shirt, grey sweat pants and black tennis shoes.

Police released photographs taken from surveillance video on the property.

