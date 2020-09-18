Springhill Rodeo still holding strong after nearly 70 years

Regional News

SPRINGHILL, LA (KTBS) — The oldest continuously-running rodeo is back for another year and it all takes place right here in northwest Louisiana. The Springhill Rodeo is marking year 68 this weekend and will continue with action Friday and Saturday.

Active Military members, Law Enforcement & First Responders can each enjoy free admission on following nights.

Friday – Law Enforcement and First Responders

Saturday – Active Military

You can buy your tickets online by visiting springhillprcarodeo.com/pricing.

