Toddler hears mom’s voice for the 1st time — and his reaction is priceless

Meredith, GA (WGCL) — An 18-month-old boy who beat the odds at birth has reached a new milestone: hearing his mother’s voice for the first time.

A heartwarming video shows Maison McMillian sitting on his mother’s lap after getting his first set of hearing aids at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital in Richmond on Sept. 16.

“Hi! Can you hear me? Hi baby,” said the toddler’s mom, Laurynn Webb.

Maison’s face immediately lit up with a big smile, and he began to giggle after hearing her voice.

“The first time he heard me say his name, and his face lit up like that, I almost couldn’t keep it together,” Webb told CNN’s Jeanne Moos. “I was definitely happier than he was.”

Little Maison has overcome a lot in the past year. He was born four months premature after his mother was shot during a random home invasion.

“I ended up getting shot three times,” said Webb.

She went into emergency labor after the shooting. Weighing in at only a pound, doctors thought Maison would not survive — but he beat the odds after 158 days in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Webb posted a video of her son’s recent milestone on Twitter, where it’s been viewed more than 4.6 million times.

Earlier this year, the proud mom also shared photos of Maison’s journey on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption.

“Maison you are nothing short of a miracle. A year ago when I had you I was scared you came out so small, not even two pounds. Maison Martin, you are the strongest, bravest person I know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy.”

