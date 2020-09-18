U of M: 57 student athletes test positive for COVID-19

Regional News

Ann Arbor, MI (WNEM) — The University of Michigan is reporting 57 student athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since returning to campus.

That number includes all student athletes who are on campus for optional workouts and includes testing through Sept. 18, the university said.

More than 4,800 student athletes have been tested for the virus during that time.

In addition, seven staff members have also tested positive.

Seven of those cases were reported between Sept. 12 and Sept. 18. The rest are previous cases.

